Investigation ongoing into landing gear collapse of plane in Miami

A team of aviation safety investigators touched down in Miami Wednesday to start their investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting an investigation after a jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport

Authorities say the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported.

A team of NTSB aviation safety investigators touched down in Miami Wednesday to start their investigation, with Dr. Sathya Silva in charge of the team of nine other investigators.

After Silva and her team met with emergency responders Wednesday morning, they then took control of the accident site, the NTSB explains on its website.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were reportedly recovered from the plane, now on track to the NTSB laboratory in Washington.

Here's what the government agency says will happen in the next coming days:

Investigators will document the airplane along with runway markings and the environment with both still cameras and a drone. Investigators will access the inside of the plan once it is defueled. After investigators complete the site documentation, the airplane will be moved to another location for further examination.

Different groups have been formed to help with the investigation, which NTSB breaks down as:

Operations

The group will document the history of the accident flight along with the crewmembers' flight experience and training. They will also conduct interviews with crewmembers, evaluate weight and balance, dispatch data, help with carrier information and FAA oversight.

Human performance

This group will be working together with the operations team, studying the performance of the flight crew involved in the accident. They will also look at all "before-the-accident" factors that could have involved human error, such as fatigue, medication, alcohol, drugs, medical histories, training, workload, equipment designed and also work environment.

Structures

This group of workers will be in charge of documenting the airframe wreckage and the accident scene. This includes measurements of runway markings, location of landing gear failure and also collecting the failed landing gear hardware for more exanimation.

Systems

This group will be in charge of examining components of the airplane's hydraulic, electrical, navigational, pneumatic and associated systems along with instruments and elements of the flight control system.

Survival factors

The group will examine the occupants' injuries relating to the evacuation while also looking at crashworthiness, use or nonuse of occupant restraint systems and emergency egress. They will also check out the performance of first responders along with the subsequent triage and emergency transport of people in the accident.