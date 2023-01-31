2020 Lincoln Continental Limousine with bulletproof glass, armor plating being auctioned off by IRS

Anyone interested in placing a bid on top of the already $90,100 currently down can do so until 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Internal Revenue Service is conducting a public auction online for a 2020 Lincoln Continental Limousine that was seized for nonpayment of internal revenue taxes.

The conversion gray color vehicle has a total of 34,877 miles. The car also has bulletproof glass, armor plating and the wheels are modified to be bulletproof with “run-flat” tire inserts.

There was an open house viewing of the car held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in West Palm Beach, and the IRS says another one won't happen prior to the sale being completed.

Anyone interested in placing a bid on top of the already $90,100 currently down can do so until 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The sale originally went live at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you want the car:

Bidders wanting the Title, SF97, issued in their business or company name must register as a company. No changes will be made after the award.

Payment is due within 24 hours of the sale closing. The successful bidder will be obligated to take ownership of any lien(s) or encumbrances attached to the property sold on this lot.

Checks or money orders are not accepted.

This item will be sold "as is, where is" with no attestation as to the accuracy of the description and the condition.

No refunds will be issued.

The car is located in West Palm Beach.

Property must be removed within 10 business days from the date and time of award email notification. If arrangements have not been made and the property remains after the 10-day allowance, storage fees will be charged and must be collected prior to the release.

An SF-97 will not be issued on this sale. The successful buyer will receive an IRS Form 2435 Certificate of Sale of Seized Property, which can then be used to show ownership and obtain title to the asset.

