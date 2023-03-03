Jack in the Box coming to Central Florida

So what will it be, the sourdough Jack or the loaded breakfast sandwich?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jack in the Box's hot curly fries and 99-cent tacos will soon be in the bellies of Floridians as the franchise sets its eyes on a Central Florida location.

Featuring a large menu of all of your fast-food favorites, Jack in the Box will find a new home in Orlando, Florida, according to the fast food eatery. It's been more than 30 years since a Jack in the Box has opened its doors in the state.

So what will it be, the sourdough Jack, or the loaded breakfast sandwich? Did we mention the sides? The snacks and sides menu is just as abundant as the combos.

Guests will be able to choose between curly fries, regular fries, egg rolls, stuffed jalapenos, bacon cheddar potato wedges, onion rings, tiny tacos — even a side salad.

This March, Jack in the Box brought back a fan-favorite – popcorn chicken.

"Through my travels to the West Coast, I fell in love with the Jack in the Box brand," Orlando franchisee Jonathan Peralta said in a statement. "After returning home, I read that Jack in the Box was looking to expand in the Florida market, and I knew that was our sign. Jack in the Box checked all of the boxes of what we were looking for in a franchise opportunity."

Jack in the Box signed 14 new restaurant commitments, including landing a franchise in Arkansas for the first time as well.

"We’re excited to see the brand’s continued expansion into new cities and states across the country, as both of these groups bring tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to open these new markets," chief development officer Tim Linderman said in a statement.

The first Jack in the Box-fast food restaurant opened in San Diego, California. Since then, the franchise has expanded across the U.S. and continues to open its burgers and more fast-food spot in new states — like Florida.