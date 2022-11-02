Photos: Jacksonville Beach surfers rescue injured osprey

The surfers managed to rescue an injured osprey from waves near the Jacksonville Beach Pier using their boards.

Some surfers in Jacksonville Beach were at the right place at the right time Wednesday.

The whole thing was caught on camera by Donald Worzala.

"I did not witness what happened to the osprey to cause its injury," he explained. "Once the bird was on shore, local authorities took care of it. I’m assuming it went to BEAKS."

Photos show the injured bird in the water before it made its way into one of the boards.

Worzala was able to capture photos while on the pier.

What should you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission prioritizes response to wildlife incidents that involve human health and safety concerns.

The following species should be reported to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline if found injured, sick, orphaned or dead: manatees, dolphins, whales, sea turtles, Florida Panthers and black bears.

Reports of these species should be made to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) so that authorized, trained staff can respond.

The Florida Wildlife Care Center in Gainesville could also provide resources if you find an animal such as an osprey.