JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: As of 11:05 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says "as this investigation has progressed, it has been learned that Jonae may be in the company of Georges Jerome." Jerome is a 33-year-old man, believed to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently asking for the community's help in locating "a missing endangered" 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Jacksonville's northside.

Jonae Elizabeth Seaborn was last seen in the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unknown was time and on what day was she last seen. Jonae was reported missing by family members under "suspicious circumstances."

Police say efforts to find Jonae have been unsuccessful as they will continue the search to ascertain her safety.

Jonae is believed to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Jonae is asked to contact JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.