The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing nine-year-old boys last seen on the Westside Monday evening.

Police were contacted around 1:30 a.m. in reference to the two missing children who were last seen in the Ricker and Melvin Road area. Both boys told their caregivers that they were staying over at each other's house.

JSO says they were last seen walking in the area around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Romeo Reese, 9, is described as a black, 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue pokemon short, blue shorts and black and red sneakers.

Adonis Davis, 9, is described as a black, 4 feet and 5 inches, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue lego shirt and black jogging pants.

JSO has set up in the Oak Hill Village shopping plaza and has placed missing posters on all of the storefronts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these children, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.