The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing child who's almost two years old.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of the missing child. Police say Ryan Lebel is 23 months old, is 1 foot tall and weighs 34 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Ryan was last seen with Andria Fischer, 30, in black ‘11 Kia Sorrento with Florida Tag “JTG X12”.

JSO says that due to the circumstances involved, they need the public's help to make sure that he's found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

JSO

