Florida baby reported missing, endangered

He could be in the custody of his mother, Jennifer Rottmann, according to authorities.

OCALA, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 4-month-old baby.

The Florida Department of Children and Families issued a pick-up order for the child, Jacob Barlow, but it was not able to find him, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

He last was seen Nov. 24.

It's believed he could be in the custody of his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Rottmann.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information about what might have led up to the child's disappearance.

Anyone with information about where Barlow might be is asked to call 911.

