Ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters storm capital buildings

The far-right former president left the country for the U.S. days before his term ended.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two years after the United States saw supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in efforts to try to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election, supporters of Brazil's far-right former leader rushed the country's presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.

The chaos took place as former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is now residing in Florida, having left the South American country days before his term ended on Dec. 31 and before newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office.

Two days before Lula's Jan. 1 inauguration, Bolsonaro flew to the U.S. and took up temporary residence in Orlando. The New York Times reports Bolsonaro has been living in a rental house owned by a professional mixed-martial-arts fighter.

Many Brazilians expressed relief that, while he declined to participate in the transition of power, his absence allowed it to occur without incident.

Or so it had been, until Sunday's havoc.

“Bolsonarism mimics the same strategies as Trumpism. Our Jan. 8 — an unprecedented manifestation in Brazilian politics — is clearly copied from Jan. 6 in the Capitol,” said Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia. “Today’s sad episodes represent yet another attempt to destabilize democracy and demonstrate that the authoritarian, populist radicalism of Brazil's extreme right remains active under the command of former President Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of Latin America.'”

U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” and that he looked forward to continuing working with Lula.

According to Reuters, Biden is now facing pressure to remove Bolsonaro from his "self-imposed exile" in the Sunshine State.

"Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he's been hiding from accountability for his crimes," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted on Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, was among other American lawmakers who shared similar sentiments about Bolsonaro's residence in the U.S.

"Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."

Unlike the 2021 attack in the U.S., few officials would have been working in the top government buildings on a Sunday. And videos showed limited presence of the capital’s military police.

“Two years since Jan. 6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate’s foreign relations committee, tweeted, adding that he blamed Bolsonaro for inciting the acts. “Protecting democracy & holding malign actors to account is essential.”