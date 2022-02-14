Florida agriculture officer dies in two-car crash

Officer James McWhorter was "described as a loving family man who loved helping people and was a great listener."

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 near the Georgia border.

Agriculture Law Enforcement Officer James McWhorter, 31, was killed in a Saturday night accident in Nassau County.

He had been with the state agriculture department since 2019.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McWhorter was on patrol in Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville when he pulled in front of a southbound pickup truck from the median.

The truck struck the patrol car’s passenger side. McWhorter, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The four people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

“The Florida Department of Agriculture is devastated to learn of the passing of one of our own while on duty last night. Our hearts are with Officer McWhorter’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We are so grateful to him for his service to our state, and we owe him and his family a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says McWhorter was stationed on Interstate 95 in Nassau County "where he was well-liked and respected by his peers."

FDACS says he was "described as a loving family man who loved helping people and was a great listener."

“Officer McWhorter was an excellent officer and devoted to his family, co-workers and the public he served. We will miss him greatly and send our condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time,” Colonel James Wiggins, director of the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, said in a statement.

McWhorter leaves behind a fiancée and four children, FDACS says.