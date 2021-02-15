Florida Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz is reportedly stepping down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Jared Moskowitz, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will be stepping down from his position, according to multiple media reports.
Florida Politics was first to report the upcoming departure, and Moskowitz later confirmed to the USA TODAY Network that he was leaving.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday in Tallahassee, and he may address the topic then.
Moskowitz has led the charge on Florida's COVID-19 response as well as the state's vaccine rollout. He was appointed to the role by DeSantis in January 2019 after working in emergency services for more than 10 years.
Moskowitz did not give a timeline for his departure, but he told USA TODAY it would be a "gradual transition."
Last month, Moskowitz claimed that planning for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was undermined by a lack of information from the federal government. He added that many of the issues seen in Florida's vaccine distribution were a result of a "supply problem."
- When will the COVID vaccine be available to children?
- Guy Fieri bringing delivery-only Flavortown kitchen to Sarasota
- Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- Blood clots, stroke are now potential side effects of COVID-19
- Will people still wear masks after COVID-19?
- 'If Donald Trump's actions weren't impeachable, then nothing is': Sen. Warnock on final Trump vote
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter