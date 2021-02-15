Florida Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz is reportedly stepping down

Moskowitz has led the charge on Florida's COVID-19 response as well as the state's vaccine rollout.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Jared Moskowitz, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will be stepping down from his position, according to multiple media reports.

Florida Politics was first to report the upcoming departure, and Moskowitz later confirmed to the USA TODAY Network that he was leaving.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday in Tallahassee, and he may address the topic then.

Moskowitz has led the charge on Florida's COVID-19 response as well as the state's vaccine rollout. He was appointed to the role by DeSantis in January 2019 after working in emergency services for more than 10 years.

Moskowitz did not give a timeline for his departure, but he told USA TODAY it would be a "gradual transition."

Last month, Moskowitz claimed that planning for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was undermined by a lack of information from the federal government. He added that many of the issues seen in Florida's vaccine distribution were a result of a "supply problem."