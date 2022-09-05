Popular Fort Lauderdale 'food boat' sinks when pontoon snaps

It happened on Mother's Day.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Lauderdale food boat is promising to rebuild after his vessel sank on Mother's Day while workers were still on board.

Fortunately, everyone got safely off Jay's Sandbar Foodboat on Sunday afternoon, news outlets reported.

“I’m devastated of course, but my crew got out safely and nobody got hurt," Jay Lycke, the boat's owner, said in a Facebook post. “So I’m happy for that, we are a water family."

Lycke explained that the boat flipped over when the stabalizer pontoon snapped.

“It could have been much, much worse," he wrote. “My crew is more important than anything; they stuck by me for 3 years. It was never easy, but we enjoyed you guys. We will rebuild.”