ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks 14 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando.

Her case has become one of the most prominent missing person investigations in Florida. Her parents, who have since taken over her case, have not given up hope of finding their daughter.

Kesse grew up in Tampa and graduated from Gaither High School.

In October 2019, Kesse's parents, Drew and Joyce Kesse, finally got full access to all of the evidence in their daughter's case from the Orlando Police Department. The Kesses never believed the police were doing enough, even after the department reassigned a full-time detective to the case.

Her parents believe Jennifer was leaving for work when something happened. Her car was found abandoned at an apartment complex down the road, but the person seen parking it was never found.

“We cannot see that person’s face, ever, in anything we have,” Drew told 10News last year.

Police did release a grainy surveillance video showing someone parking a car at the apartment complex before walking away.

“Every single second of every single day to us is frantic because we need to find her,” Drew said.

Kesse's case was also the subject of an episode of the True Crime Chronicles podcast, in which her parents detailed how they've been searching for their daughter every day for more than a decade.

Anyone with information on Jennifer Kesse's disappearance is asked to call the Kesse family Tip Line at 941-201-4009.

