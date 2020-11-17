Newly hired Florida TV reporter killed in motorcycle crash

Jenny Lenzini was said to be a standout reporter in the Southwest Florida market.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Jenny Lenzini, a Florida TV reporter known for her "bright smile and passion for storytelling," was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash, according to her employer, Waterman Broadcasting.

She was 26 years old.

Lenzini joined WBBH-TV in Fort Myers in July 2020 after getting her start as a weekend anchor and multi-media reporter in Iowa, the station said. It noted she idolized ABC News' Diane Sawyer while growing up outside of Chicago.

The station reported Lenzini was on the back of a motorcycle that crashed Saturday near Plantation and Panacea boulevards. Its driver somehow lost control and hit a tree.

The 30-year-old driver died at the scene, according to WWSB-TV. Lenzini was flown to a Sarasota hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"For Jenny and the Lenzini family all I have is sorrow. Just awful," assistant news director Tim Klutsarits wrote in a tweet.

24+ hours later and I still don’t have words. Awful and tragic are words that keep banging around my head. For Jenny and the Lenzini family all I have is sorrow. Just awful. https://t.co/ESLRWcH5Z6 — Tim Klutsarits (@TimKlutsarits) November 16, 2020

