Newly hired Florida TV reporter killed in motorcycle crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Jenny Lenzini, a Florida TV reporter known for her "bright smile and passion for storytelling," was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash, according to her employer, Waterman Broadcasting.
She was 26 years old.
Lenzini joined WBBH-TV in Fort Myers in July 2020 after getting her start as a weekend anchor and multi-media reporter in Iowa, the station said. It noted she idolized ABC News' Diane Sawyer while growing up outside of Chicago.
The station reported Lenzini was on the back of a motorcycle that crashed Saturday near Plantation and Panacea boulevards. Its driver somehow lost control and hit a tree.
The 30-year-old driver died at the scene, according to WWSB-TV. Lenzini was flown to a Sarasota hospital, where she died from her injuries.
"For Jenny and the Lenzini family all I have is sorrow. Just awful," assistant news director Tim Klutsarits wrote in a tweet.
