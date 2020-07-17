Statue of Jesus Christ found beheaded at Florida church

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — What happened to a statue at a South Florida church has an archbishop asking law enforcement to investigate it as a hate crime.
A statue of Jesus Christ that is kept in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church's garden was beheaded and knocked off its pedestal.
The director of communications at the Archdiocese of Miami, Mary Ross Agosta, said the statue was beheaded either late Tuesday night on July 14 or early morning on the 15.
Agosta said Archbishop Thomas Wenski is asking police to look investigate the situation as a hate crime.
According to WSVN, Father Edvaldo DaSilva has been at the church for three years and doesn't think the statue fell over on its own.
"They had some powerful hands to remove it. Seeing what is happening in our country, I presume so, but we don’t have 100% assurance," DaSilva told WSVN.
