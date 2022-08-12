x
Florida

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Sunshine State next week to honor veterans

Jill Biden will touch down at Orlando International Airport at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote its upcoming documentary series on U.S. national parks. The first lady introduces each installment of “America's National Parks." The five-night series is scheduled to air on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After recently making a trip back in June, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be returning to the Sunshine State next week.

The first lady will arrive at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Orlando for two full days packed with appearances. Later that night is her first event.

At 10:15 p.m., she will deliver remarks at the Warrior Games Family and Athlete Welcome Event at the Magic Kingdom at Walk Disney World Resort. 

"The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military service members," White House leaders explain in a news release.

On Friday, Aug. 19, Dr. Biden will deliver remarks at another event at the "Happiest Place on Earth." She will take the stage at 10:45 a.m. at Disney's Veterans Institute Summit at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The summit's goal is to "help companies build effective military spouse and veteran hiring, training and support programs of their own."

