Jon Stewart to host Warrior Games opening and closing ceremonies at Walt Disney World Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jon Stewart will be in central Florida next month to host the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games opening and closing ceremonies at Walt Disney World Resort.

Put on by the U.S. Army, the Warrior Games celebrates the resilience and dedication of wounded and injured active-duty and veteran military service members from the United States and allied nations, according to a press release about the event.

“The Warrior Games symbolizes the resiliency and dedication of each of these warriors, and the tens of thousands of others they represent,” Stewart said in a statement. “Their fearless approach to their recovery, and refusal to be defined by their worst day, is inspirational.”

The comedian, actor and filmmaker has hosted the Warrior Games' marquee events since 2015. The nine-day event starts on Aug. 19.

Pop rock band American Authors will also perform at the Warrior Games closing ceremony in the stadium in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Aug. 28.

The first Warrior Games was held in 2010. Hundreds of elite athletes compete in adaptive sporting events like wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball and more.