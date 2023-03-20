Investigators say a man in his 20s was also hurt and is in the hospital in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler and a woman are dead following an apartment fire in Jacksonville Sunday night. Police are investigating and say they don't know yet if there was any foul play.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say a three-year-old girl and woman in her early 60s died. They say a man in his 20s was also hurt and is in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the fire happened around 10:00 at night at Stonemont Village on Stonemont Street off Phillips Highway. They say no other apartments were damaged.

"At this point we have not determined if foul play is suspected," said Lt. Mike Silcox with JSO's homicide unit. "We are just conducting this as a normal homicide investigation to determine what's going on."

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.