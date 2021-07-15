He was found shortly before midnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Kylen Chase Vereen has been found safe.

Background:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 11-year-old old boy.

Kylen Chase Vereen was reported missing Thursday night. He was last seen in the 10000 block of Conrad Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

The 11-year-old ran away after an argument with his father, police said.

Vereen left the home and headed in an unknown direction. JSO is asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Vereen is 5’0”, 70 Ibs with Green eyes and Blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a Gray shirt, Blue shorts, and no shoes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also assisting in the search and issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Vereen shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of the child is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

