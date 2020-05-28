Judge expected to rule on whether Florida has to expedite unemployment payments

A judge will determine if the state has to fix issues and get unemployment payments out faster.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge is expected to rule Thursday afternoon on whether the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has to quickly fix system problems and get unemployment payments out faster.

The state is arguing the judge doesn't have the authority to do that because of sovereign immunity, a protection that excepts the government from being sued without its consent.

DEO Chief Financial Officer Damon Steffens testified the state has made improvements to its servers to better process claims and has hired thousands of more people to take calls.

Attorneys representing unemployed Floridians argue the state knew about problems plaguing the unemployment system for years but failed to fix them, even after such issues were detailed in several audits well before the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper listened to person after person describe his or her experiences with the DEO and the failing unemployment system.

Stories of crashing websites, error messages and unpaid benefits filled the seven-hour hearing, which was originally scheduled to last just three hours.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday with the judge making a ruling right after. The hearing is being held virtually because of the pandemic and can be watched live here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an investigation to determine how the state spent $77 million on an unemployment system that failed when people needed it most. Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel is conducting that investigation.

10 Tampa Bay discovered problems with Florida's unemployment system seven years ago when the CONNECT site launched. In 2013, people complained of system failures, technological glitches and hours spent trying to talk to someone on the phone at the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, local representatives are trying to offer an outlet for unemployed Floridians by taking names directly to the DEO. In some cases, lawmakers can go around the system and expedite payments.

State Rep. Wengay Newton, who represents parts of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties, has been sending out a weekly newsletter directing people to contact his office if they're having problems collecting unemployment benefits.

What other people are reading right now: