CANCELED: Authorities cancel Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert issued Sunday for a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen in the Jacksonville area. She was found safe.

Kaitlynn La Rocca was initially last seen in the area of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville and was believed to be in the company of Heaven Ulshafer, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

Authorities say they also found Ulshafer.