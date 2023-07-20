Kamala Harris traveling to Jacksonville on Friday to deliver remarks on 'fight to protect fundamental freedoms'

She will be flying into Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip Friday to Jacksonville to deliver remarks on the fight to protect fundamental freedoms, a news release from the White House explains.

According to the White House, Harris will be speaking specifically on the "freedom to learn and teach America's full and true history."

This visit will follow a day after the vice president's speech at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Convention where she touched on guidelines released this week in the Sunshine State on the teaching of Black history.

"Just yesterday, in the State of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery," Harris said during her speech. "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.

"We who share a collective experience in knowing we must honor history and our duty in the context of legacy."