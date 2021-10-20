The Republican from Naples will take over for the 2022-24 legislative term.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Sen. Kathleen Passidomo will be the next president of the Florida Senate.

Passidomo's appointment as Senate president-designate for the 2022-2024 legislative term was confirmed during a ceremony Tuesday in the Senate chamber.

Passidomo, 68, is set to succeed current Senate President Wilton Simpson next fall, if Republicans maintain control of the Senate in the 2022 elections as expected.

In a speech, Passidomo praised Florida's Republican leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and loosely touched on the need to promote economic growth, education and affordable energy sources while maintaining the state’s natural resources.

It is a real honor to be designated Florida’s next Senate President by the Republican Caucus. I am humbled by my colleagues’ faith in me and inspired to take on the challenge. I will fight for the Florida Dream. I will not let us down. pic.twitter.com/RgBOEiIrfA — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) October 20, 2021

The Senate president is chosen by fellow Florida Senators every two years. The president's responsibilities include selecting a Majority Leader, appointing Senators to committees and making appointments to dozens of state commissions.