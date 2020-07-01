ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old Florida man faces a felony animal cruelty charge after deputies say he was recorded flinging a cat into the air by its tail.

The video then was posted on social media, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Kelvin Colon was arrested on one count of felony cruelty to animals following an investigation by the Orlando Police Department and sheriff's office.

"Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff's office said Colon is being charged with a state felony of animal cruelty, which carries a maximum of no more than 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

President Donald Trump in November signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law, which criminalizes specific acts of animal cruelty at the national level. It expands upon a 2010 law that targeted videos depicting the crushing or torturing of animals, but that did not prohibit the underlying conduct.

A person convicted under the PACT Act could spend up to seven years in prison.

