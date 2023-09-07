Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival cruise passenger who vanished after Florida docking

“This is not like him and he would never disappear like this,” Kevin McGrath's sister told news station WPLG.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has reportedly suspended its search for a Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously vanished after the ship docked in Florida.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen by his cabinmate aboard the Carnival Conquest at approximately 7 a.m. Monday — the time guests were beginning to get off the ship at PortMiami, the cruise line said in a statement.

"The guest was not located on board despite an extensive search," the statement read, in part.

Carnival contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which used a helicopter to search the surrounding waters as Miami-Dade police officers came on board to investigate. McGrath was not found anywhere on the ship and was not detected by surveillance systems or U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, according to the company.

After searching about 3,300 nautical square miles for more than 80 hours, Coast Guard crews have suspended their search of the surrounding waters, news station WPLG reports.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family," the statement continued.

The passenger's sister, Danielle McGrath, told WPLG that several of their family members were on board to celebrate their father's 60th birthday.

“This is not like him and he would never disappear like this,” she told the news station. “He is also a father of two kids. He would not disappear.”

McGrath is described as being 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers, according to the police department.