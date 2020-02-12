Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old from Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Key West.
Authorities say Jaselle Diaz has gone missing from the area of Seidenberg Avenue and 11th Street, which is in the New Town neighborhood of Key West.
She's described as a white girl, who is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or call 911.
- WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, 1st openly-gay 'wrestling superstar,' dies at 79
- Strange object flying past Earth could be a piece of 60s-era rocket booster
- Trump threatens to veto defense bill over social media lawsuit protections
- Here's which states have certified election results
- UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency usecharged with murder
- Can Tampa Bay area hospitals handle rising COVID-19 case numbers?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter