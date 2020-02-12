Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old from Key West

If you see Jaselle Diaz, authorities urge you to call Key West Police or 911.

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Key West.

Authorities say Jaselle Diaz has gone missing from the area of Seidenberg Avenue and 11th Street, which is in the New Town neighborhood of Key West.

She's described as a white girl, who is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or call 911.

