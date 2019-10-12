FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Hundreds of Florida families probably are feeling extra joyous this holiday season after a hometown hero stepped up to help.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack paid off all active layaway accounts -- more than 300 of them -- at the Walmart in Fort Pierce, the store posted on Facebook.

"His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa," store manager Mathias Libardi told the TCPalm, with the Khalil Mack Foundation aiding in the big giveaway.

The exact dollar amount of the donation was not disclosed.

The TCPalm reports it's not Mack's first time of big charitable giving. Earlier this year, he paid for cleats for all the players at Fort Pierce Westwood.

