KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Central Florida police officer was seen on body camera video pushing an 18-year-old off a roof.

An internal affairs report released by the Kissimmee Police Department details the March 3 incident involving Officer Plenio Massiah and Sgt. Anthony Amada. The 41-page investigation report found the officer and sergeant violated department policy about the use of force.

The two were among several law enforcement officers to respond to a home where a stolen car had been found. According to the report, a woman said her ex-boyfriend, Yadiel Torres, stole her car during an argument.

Police said the woman told officers Torres could be armed.

When officers got to the home, the report said Torres ran upstairs and climbed through a window onto the roof. In his report, Massiah wrote he believed Torres was trying to escape, so he followed him onto the roof.

Just when Massiah was about to put handcuffs on Torres, the report said Torres ran. Body camera footage shows Torres sitting down at the edge of the roof with his legs dangling over the edge.

"Now you've got no choice but to jump down, now you've got no choice," Massiah says in the video.

The video also shows Torres saying he's not going to run anymore.

"Just push him off, push him off," Amada says in the video.

At one point, the video shows Massiah putting his hand on Torres' shoulder and pushing him off the 9-foot roof. Torres lands on the ground, where Amada and another officer are waiting.

Records say Amada used his Taser after Torres landed.

The internal report found Amada had violated department policies regarding force and carelessness. He resigned in June, though the report recommended that he be terminated.

The Orlando Sentinel said Amada had been on the force for 14 years and was facing separate excessive force violations before his resignation.

Massiah was also found to have violated the use of force policy. He was issued an eight-hour suspension, but he chose to give up a vacation day instead.

Torres later pleaded guilty to grand theft auto, resisting arrest without violence and violation of probation from a separate domestic violence case.

