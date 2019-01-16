Osceola County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help find a Kissimmee teen who has been missing nearly two weeks.

Ayvienne Williams, 15, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 2 before going to bed. The next morning, her sister told her mother Ayvienne was not home.

A light green camo backpack and purple duffle bag were missing. She is diagnosed with depression and did not take her medication.

She is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has four piercings in each ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222.

