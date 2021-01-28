Florida deputy under investigation after video appears to show him body slam a high school student

The deputy has worked for the sheriff’s office for a decade. He has been put on paid administrative leave.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the body slam by a school resource officer on a female high school student who appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete. The video was taken by another student at the school, according to WKMG.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Wednesday that his office was turning over the investigation of what happened between his deputy and a student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee to state investigators “to be sure no one can say that we are looking out for our own.”

During that press conference, Sheriff Lopez said this much use of force will not be tolerated anywhere by any of his deputies.

"We will have zero, absolute zero tolerance of the use of force by any of our deputies no matter where they are, in the schools, in the streets,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.