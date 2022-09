Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello, Florida, authorities say.

MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release.

Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello, Florida, authorities say.