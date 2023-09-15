15-year-old killed in South Florida hit-and-run crash

The teen was on his bicycle when an unknown driver hit him and didn't stop.

LABELLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 15-year-old bicyclist and driving away in Hendry County, the agency said in a release.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Case Road, east of State Road 29 in LaBelle, about 30 miles east of Fort Myers.

A 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle west along Case Road. At the same time, an unknown driver was also going west on Case Road but was a little behind the bicyclist.

The driver caught up with the teen, hitting him with their car. The collision propelled the teen into the ditch next to the road's shoulder. He died at the crash site.

The driver didn't stop. Troopers say the driver may have been in a white SUV.