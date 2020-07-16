Second detention deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 amid outbreak at jail

There were at least 100 confirmed cases at the Lake County Jail.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A second detention deputy has died after contracting coronavirus in Lake County.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday that Master Detention Deputy Rick Barry, who was assigned to the Lake County Jail, had passed away. CBS affiliate WKMG said he had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Next month, Barry would have reached his 25th anniversary with the sheriff's office.

"Further details on service arrangements will be provided at a later date," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "In the meantime, please keep the Barry family and his 'shift' family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

According to WESH-TV, Barry began supervising inmates within the jail earlier this year when inmate transports -- something he usually did -- stopped earlier this year because of the pandemic.

As 10 Tampa Bay has previously reported, there was a coronavirus outbreak at the Lake County Jail. There were at least 100 confirmed cases in late June.

Master Detention Deputy Lynn Jones, 52, reportedly died June 24 -- on the eve of his thirteenth anniversary with the sheriff's office. He left behind a wife and three daughters.

