Florida detention deputy dies after testing positive for COVID-19

It happened after an outbreak at the jail where he worked.

TAVARES, Fla. — A Lake County Sheriff's Office employee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Master Detention Deputy Lynn Jones, 52, died June 24 -- on the eve of his thirteenth anniversary with the sheriff's office, according to the Orlando-Sentinel.

The newspaper says he left behind a wife and three daughters.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Jones is believed to have been exposed to coronavirus during an outbreak at the Lake County Jail in Tavares. He was among 18 staff members and more than 100 inmates that tested positive for the virus.

Locally, the Sarasota Police Department posted a tribute to Jones Wednesday on Twitter.

"Our hearts are heavy as we're sadly wearing mourning bands over our badges to remember and honor [Deputy Jones]," police wrote.

What other people are reading right now: