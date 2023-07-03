Largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, to debut in Florida in 2024

The cruise will offer a resort getaway, beach views, a theme park adventure, a neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and more.

MIAMI — After returning from its maiden voyage, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship will soon be ready for vacationers.

The largest cruise ship in the world completed its first round of sea trials and sailed the open ocean for the first time, the cruise line complained. Following its voyage, Icon returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard for construction. Hundreds of workers are making sure everything from the main engines, to the brake system, steering and noise and vibration levels are up to par for its guests.

Before the ship debuts, it will complete a second round of sea trials in 2023. Then by January 2024, guests will be ready to set sail from Miami.

When can you book? Icon of the Seas will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami all year, Royal Caribbean International states.