Puerto Rican music producer, Flow La Movie, among 9 dead in Florida-bound plane crash

The small plane crashed minutes after taking off.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Editor's note: The plane in the image above is a generic photo of a Gulfstream jet, not the plane discussed in the story below.

A small plane heading to Miami carrying nine people, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, crashed Wednesday while trying to make an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic, killing everyone on board.

Helidosa Aviation Group said on Facebook that the aircraft - model HI150 Gulfstream - carried two captains and seven passengers.

The airline identified the passengers as 38-year-old José Ángel Hernández (also known as Flow La Movie), Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, Keilyan Hernández, Hayden Hernández, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members are Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera.

"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain. We are supporting the families affected that are also going through this difficult moment with us," the company said.

The plane had left El Higüero and minutes after takeoff, tried to land at Aeropuerto Internacional de las Americas, the airline said.

Hernández was the musical brain behind chart-topping hits like "Te Boté," which Billboard says was at the top of the Hot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks in 2018. Hernandez also produced Nio Garcia's "AM" and viral hit "La Jeepeta."