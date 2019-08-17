COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Law enforcement needs people across the state of Florida to keep an eye out for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Tanner Swears Saturday.

Tanner is biracial, has black hair, brown eyes, is 41 inches tall and weighs 39 pounds.

He was last seen in a diaper on the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Boulevard in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Law enforcement says Tanner could be with Stephen Swears, 55, in a 2013, silver Ford Mustang with the tag number AIQZ45. Stephen is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement says if you see them, do not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.