TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People who attack police, fire or search and rescue animals will face tougher penalties under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.
CS/CS/SB 96 makes it a second-degree felony for intentionally and knowingly causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or death to police dogs or horses, fire dogs, or search and rescue dogs.
As a third-degree felony, it carried a sentence of up to five years in prison. The new law increases the sentence to up to 15 years.
The law goes into effect Oct. 1.
The legislation was nicknamed the "Fang" bill after a K-9 deputy who was shot and killed by a 17-year-old suspect during an armed carjacking.
A St. Petersburg K-9 named Titan was wounded when he was shot in March by a suspect. He continues to recover.
