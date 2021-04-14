Lawmakers urge DeSantis to ease vaccine requirements for undocumented immigrants

Congressional Democrats from Florida are asking state and federal officials to address residency laws that may prevent migrants in the state from receiving COVID vaccines.
Letters sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas, and Health and Humans Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, ask that the trio looks into "residency roadblocks" that are preventing farmworkers and other undocumented workers from being vaccinated.
The lawmakers are asking that the state work with public health experts and local organizations to provide vaccines to those communities, stating: "It is a population that not only has faced increased COVD-19 risks, but one that also serves as a vital link in the food supply for the state and nation."
The main issue that lawmakers are pointing to is the proof of residency required for a vaccine.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who penned the letter to DeSantis, says there around 975,000 undocumented migrants and seasonal farmworkers who would not be vaccinated because of that rule.
“Keeping all Floridians safe in this pandemic means knocking down vaccination roadblocks for our most vulnerable residents,” Wasserman Schultz said. “As vaccine access opens to all adults around the nation, we need to move to ensure stringent residency documents don’t hinder our larger mission of safer and healthier communities.”
The letter suggests allowing other documents to be used as identification, like a bank account or utility bill.
