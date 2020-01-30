ORLANDO, Fla. — A spokesman for central Florida's LGBTQ community after the massacre of 49 patrons at a gay nightclub in 2016 has died.
Terry DeCarlo's husband, Bill Huelsman, said on Facebook that DeCarlo died Monday night after a battle with cancer. He was 57.
DeCarlo was a leader at a community center for Orlando's LGBTQ community at the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Civic leaders say DeCarlo helped lead the gay community through a difficult period.
Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan says DeCarlo was “a rock" in the aftermath of the nightclub shooting.
