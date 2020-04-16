LEE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 has been arrested--At least according to some creative food kits put together by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Community Response Unit recently teamed up with the Community Cooperative Food Pantry for a very important mission - feeding the children of Lee County.

In a series oh photos posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office showed the process of making what it's calling "arrest COVID-19" food kits. It's food kits - with a few extra goodies inside, of course.

Each food kit contained a selection of healthy food items, an "Arrest COVID-19" coloring book featuring K-9 Deputy Chance, crayons and a free Happy Meal food voucher from McDonald's.

