Lee County authorities find body of student who fell overboard on Lake Como

The sheriff's office and other agencies had been searching for the Florida Gulf Coast University student for more than 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities found the body of a Florida Gulf Coast University student who went missing after falling off a private boat on Lake Como, Lee County officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Underwater Operations team found 19-year-old Graham McGrath dead in the lake, between FGCU and the Miromar Lakes community. The sheriff's office had been investigating the area since Wednesday, Aug. 23.

In a series of social media updates, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said investigators had searched all through the night without breaks and had used dive teams, helicopter, marine boats with side-scan sonar and drones to search for McGrath.

The cause of death has not officially been determined yet.

In a statement issued after authorities found McGrath's body, Sheriff Marceno said he was proud of the teams and agencies that worked together in the search.