1 person dead in Lee County crash, troopers say

A 26-year-old man on a motocycle reportedly crashed into a truck and faced ciritical injuries before dying at a hospital.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on Pine Island Road approaching a green light at an intersection with Woodward Avenue, troopers said in a news release.

The man then crashed into a van that was trying to make a left turn onto Woodward Avenue, authorities say.

The 36-year-old was reportedly critically injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.