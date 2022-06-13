x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

1 person dead in Lee County crash, troopers say

A 26-year-old man on a motocycle reportedly crashed into a truck and faced ciritical injuries before dying at a hospital.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on Pine Island Road approaching a green light at an intersection with Woodward Avenue, troopers said in a news release.

The man then crashed into a van that was trying to make a left turn onto Woodward Avenue, authorities say.

The 36-year-old was reportedly critically injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

FHP is investigating the crash and the speed of the motorcyclist before he hit the truck. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

This app is the Airbnb of boat rentals