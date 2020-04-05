LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all units, we're going to need some backup - some birthday backup that is!

The Lee County Sheriff's Office helped give 5-year-old Brady a birthday he won't be forgetting anytime soon - by joining in on a personalized birthday parade. The sheriff's office shared pictures of the event in a post on the department's Facebook page.

From Lee County deputies and detectives to members of the Community Response Unite, the caravan boasted a wide-range of first responders.

Keep doing good things, Lee County.

