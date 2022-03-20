FHP: 6 people, including 12-year-old, seriously injured in Lee County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Six people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday on State Road 82 in Lee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers say an SUV driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling in the left turn lane of SR 82 when he turned in front of a sedan.

As a result, FHP says the sedan with an 18-year-old, 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old inside struck the right side of the SUV before coming to rest in a ditch.

All involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, including a 75-year-old passenger in the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.