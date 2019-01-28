WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Everything is awesome – you'll soon get to visit Bricksburg when The Lego Movie World opens at Legoland Florida.

The Lego Movie World is inspired by the hit 2014 film that stars Chris Pratt voicing an iconic Lego minifig. The new theme park land features three new rides and other attractions inspired by the film's characters and scenes.

Bricksburg, Florida, opens March 27 with Masters of Flight, Unikitty's Disco Drop and Battle of Bricksburg.

In Masters of Flight, you can ride aboard Emmet's Triple Decker Couch. On Unikitty's Disco Drop, you'll get to swing through the character's rainbow-colored moods. And at Battle of Bricksburg, fight DUPLO aliens by spraying water at them from your boat.

The best part of The Lego Movie World: A Taco Tuesday Everyday restaurant.

The Legoland Hotel also debuts a set of The Lego Movie-themed rooms.

The Lego Movie World is included with park admission.

Just before the start of Gasparilla season in Tampa Bay, Legoland also revealed it's building a Pirate Island Hotel. The new hotel is set to open in spring 2020.

The hotel will be the theme park's third and will be connected to the Legoland Hotel. The resort is set to have 150 rooms, a pool and pool deck, hundreds of Lego models and numerous character experiences – all pirate themed.

Pirate Island Hotel will be five stories and also include a pirate-themed restaurant, a play area for nightly fun, Lego play pits and a lobby bar for "adult buccaneers."

“Pirate Island Hotel will offer a completely unique guest experience for swashbucklers of all ages,” LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels Director Kevin Carr said. “Pirates have a long history tied to the state of Florida and we look forward to providing memorable experiences to our future guests with an entertaining, memorable and fun hotel. Whether it’s interacting with life-size LEGO characters in the lobby, uncovering LEGO bounty at the end of an in-room treasure hunt or soaking up the sun in our heated pool, Pirate Island Hotel will be the perfect place for families to make long-lasting memories.”

