Florida residents, visitors invited to weekend-long, license-free freshwater fishing

On special days like these, the license requirement to fish is waived for all recreational anglers, both residents and non-residents.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is inviting Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing this weekend.

Over the weekend of April 1-2, fishers will not need to have a license to cast their lines in hope of a catch.

According to FWC, license-free freshwater fishing days "provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license."

On special days like these, the license requirement to fish is waived for all recreational anglers, both residents and non-residents.

All other rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

Young fishers will be able to spend time from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday trying their luck at ponds on site of the Florida Bass Conservation Center, located at 3583 CR 788 in Webster.

"Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing!