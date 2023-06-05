FWC offers license-free freshwater fishing this weekend

The agency encourages everyone to take advantage of the weekend special to spend time enjoying the Florida waters.

TAMPA, Fla. — People can take to the water — freshwater, in particular — and go fishing without a license this upcoming weekend.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is inviting Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing from June 10-11. License-free fishing for saltwater was already offered the weekend of June 3-4.

The FWC encourages everyone to take advantage of the weekend special to spend time enjoying the Florida waters.

“Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and experience Florida’s abundant fishing opportunities,” said Roger Young, FWC’s executive director, in a statement. “License-free fishing weekends allow Floridians and visitors to get outdoors, connect with nature and create lasting memories with family and friends.”

Here are two things to keep in mind when fishing license-free:

All bag limits, size limits and fishing regulations still apply.

Anglers must follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons and closures.

Fishers are encouraged to review the regulations before heading out on the water.

For current recreational fishing regulations, visit MyFWC.com/about and click on “Rules & Regulations” or download the Fish Rules App to stay up to date on saltwater and freshwater regulations in your area.