Florida

Shocking! Lightning strikes car in South Florida

Authorities say there were no injuries.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Photos capturing the aftermath of lightning striking a car Monday in South Florida were posted online.

Florida Highway Patrol shared the images. Troopers say the antenna portion of a Nissan was hit while driving on Interstate 75 in Broward County. 

The electrical system of the car was damaged by the lightning, and a 7-foot-long crack in the pavement was left behind, according to troopers.

FHP says no one was injured. 

