Shocking! Lightning strikes car in South Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Photos capturing the aftermath of lightning striking a car Monday in South Florida were posted online.
Florida Highway Patrol shared the images. Troopers say the antenna portion of a Nissan was hit while driving on Interstate 75 in Broward County.
The electrical system of the car was damaged by the lightning, and a 7-foot-long crack in the pavement was left behind, according to troopers.
FHP says no one was injured.
