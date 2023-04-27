x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Man taken to hospital after lightning strike in Panama City Beach

Officers reportedly say the man received CPR on scene and was rushed to a local hospital.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
Lightning strike file photo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in Panama City Beach, multiple media outlets report.

According to WMBB, a 33-year-old man from Illinois was hit by a lightning bolt at around 11:52 a.m. while at Russel Fields Pier, near Pier Park. 

Officers reportedly say the man received CPR on scene and was rushed to a local hospital. He was left with serious injuries, WJHG reports. 

This incident came in the middle of a tornado warning in the same area as a strong storm made its way through, WMBB explains.

No other information has been released as of now.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Florida bill handing local control of tenant laws to state poised to pass Senate

Before You Leave, Check This Out