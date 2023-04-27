Man taken to hospital after lightning strike in Panama City Beach

Officers reportedly say the man received CPR on scene and was rushed to a local hospital.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning in Panama City Beach, multiple media outlets report.

According to WMBB, a 33-year-old man from Illinois was hit by a lightning bolt at around 11:52 a.m. while at Russel Fields Pier, near Pier Park.

Officers reportedly say the man received CPR on scene and was rushed to a local hospital. He was left with serious injuries, WJHG reports.

This incident came in the middle of a tornado warning in the same area as a strong storm made its way through, WMBB explains.